Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown
Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie "The Batman" after a two week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a Warner Bros.Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:00 IST
Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie "The Batman" after a two week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday. "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.
The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.
