Follow corona guidelines, make planet healthy: PM Modi on what he wants on birthday

Noting that many people have asked him what he wants on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would want COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make "our planet healthy". Modi turned 70 on Thursday, with world leaders and politicians and other leading personalities from the country extending their wishes to him.

In a tweet, he said, "Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy." He said people from all over India and the world have shared their kind wishes on his birthday and expressed his gratefulness to everyone. The prime minister said these greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of his fellow citizens.