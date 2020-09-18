Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ series renewed by Quibi for season 2

Short-form content platform Hulu has renewed actor-comedian Kevin Hart’s action-comedy series “Die Hart” for a second season. Titled “Die Harter”, the new season will pick up from up from the first one, where Hart played a version of himself trying to get rid of the tag of “comedic sidekick” by going to the world’s greatest action star school.

Hart will also return as executive producer on the second season alongside his business partner Jeff Clanagan for Laugh Out Loud (LOL) Studios, which produces the show. “LOL Studios is excited to produce season 2 of ‘Die Hart; and continue our work to bring premium comedic content and new IP to market,” Clanagan, president of LOL, said in a statement to Variety.

Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Thai Randolph also serve as executive producers..