Urmila Matondkar thanks people for support after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' remark
Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the "real people of India" for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a "soft porn star" Matondkar had called out Ranaut's claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. Taking to Twitter, Matondkar thanked the "real people of India" for standing with her in the face of fake "propaganda".PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the "real people of India" for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a "soft porn star"
Matondkar had called out Ranaut's claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. In response, Ranaut said Matondkar, who is considered one of the biggest stars of the 90s, was a "soft porn star" who is not known for her acting during an interview with a private news channel. Ranaut's comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many, including frequent collaborator Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Swara Bhasker, hailing Matondkar's consistent "grace and dignity" throughout her career of over 25 years. Taking to Twitter, Matondkar thanked the "real people of India" for standing with her in the face of fake "propaganda". "Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind," Matondkar wrote on Twitter
Others from the fraternity who came out in support of Matondkar, included actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.
ALSO READ
Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary
Won't remake 'Rangeela', it was near perfect, says director Ram Gopal Varma as film turns 25
Kangana Ranaut attacks Jaya Bachchan again, Swara Bhasker calls her comments sickening
This is what the spine looks like: Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu support Jaya Bachchan's statements in RS