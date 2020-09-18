Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book 'em: Police find 'irreplaceable' tomes stolen in 2017

The stash of some 200 rare and valuable books was discovered Wednesday hidden in a concealed space under a house in rural Romania. London's Met Police said in a statement that the recovered books have a combined value of more than 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million).

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:40 IST
Book 'em: Police find 'irreplaceable' tomes stolen in 2017
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Romania have uncovered a trove of "irreplaceable" books including first editions of works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton that were stolen in a sophisticated 2017 heist from a warehouse in London, police and the European Union's judicial cooperation agency said Friday. The stash of some 200 rare and valuable books was discovered Wednesday hidden in a concealed space under a house in rural Romania.

London's Met Police said in a statement that the recovered books have a combined value of more than 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million). "These books are extremely valuable, but more importantly they are irreplaceable and are of great importance to international cultural heritage," Detective Inspector Andy Durham said in a statement.

The books were stolen in a raid on a warehouse in west London. Burglars cut holes in the roof and abseiled down into the building to avoid motion detectors, loaded the books into 16 large bags and clambered back up the ropes to make their getaway through the roof, police said. A joint investigation involving police from London, Romania and the Carabinieri in Italy, supported by EU agencies Europol and Eurojust in The Hague, identified 11 similar burglaries across Britain, that netted some 2 million pounds worth of stolen property.

The Met Police said a Romanian organized crime gang was responsible. The probe led to a series of raids in the three countries in June 2019 and the arrest of 13 suspects who were charged in the U.K. with involvement in the burglaries.

The Met said that 12 suspects have pleaded guilty and will face sentencing hearings starting later this month. The 13th suspect is scheduled to go on trial in March.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Halep extends her perfect record in tennis' restart to 7-0

Top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis restart with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dayana Yastremska on Friday to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals. Halep, who is actually on an 11-0 run overall stretching back to February, recovered an ...

Customs register two cases against Left government in Kerala

The Customs department has registered two cases against the state government for allegedly accepting consignments of the Holy Quran and thousands of kilograms of dates imported by the UAE consulate officials for their personal use through d...

MP bypolls: Nath leads road show in Scindia stronghold Gwalior

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague turned BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. A total of 16 Assembly seats in the region are amo...

Moderna expects to make 20 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine by 2020 end

Moderna Inc said on Friday it expects to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.The company continues to expect to make 500 million to 1 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, Moderna said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020