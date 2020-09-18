Left Menu
Prison School Season 2 likely to deal with boys’ problems, other updates revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:39 IST
The series enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the renewal of Prison School Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

Prison School Season 1 dropped its finale in September 2015. Fans have been waiting for Season 2 for the last five years. Unfortunately, there is no update on the making of second season.

Based on manga illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 2 is always in the dream of the anime director, Tsutomu Mizushima. This gives us a hope for the making of second season.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon. Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, the first season's success is the main reason why fans still look forward and demand for another season.

If Prison School Season 2 comes in future, it will surely see the characters like Kiyoshi Fujino, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, Takehito Morokuzu, Reiji Andō, Mari Kurihara, Hana Midorikawa and Meiko Shiraki.

The series enthusiasts are ardently waiting to get the renewal of Prison School Season 2. Unfortunately, the renewal of the second season is yet to be confirmed. But as the first season achieved massive success worldwide, the creators will have no reason to drop the idea of making another season.

The imminent season doesn't have any official plot or synopsis. However, it is going to focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

Prison School Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

