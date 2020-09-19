Left Menu
Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Just like in reality, she is bombarded with comments and likes of fans within seconds.

In a recently released promotional video for GigaLife app, Crash Landing On You fame Son Ye-jin can be seen taking a selfie which reflects on her smartphone usage developed during the pandemic as she recently revealed in an interview.

Sitting in an open air restaurant, Son Ye-jin clicks a selfie while sipping on coffee and posts it on Instagram in the advertisement. Just like in reality, she is bombarded with comments and likes of fans within seconds.

This sequence reminded us of a recent interview of Son Ye-jin in which she talked about how she is managing during the pandemic. As with most people, Son Ye-jin's smartphone is helping a lot in getting her through the pandemic. "I sometimes watch Netflix," she said to Forbes. "I tend to binge-watch. All I need is a sofa and a TV on my day off. And also my smartphone."

She also said, "I use the camera app a lot." This had made her fans excited because because the more she uses the camera app, the more her fans will be able to see her.

Son Ye-Jin's advertisements have been taking over the internet recently. Her previous ad Smart Signature featured her riding a gleaming motorcycle.

The actress is also screening two of her flicks 'Be With You' and 'Last Princess' from September 19 to September 25 for the Korean Film Festival 2020. Earlier, his on-screen beau in Crash Landing On You - Hyun Bin, also screened a couple of films: 'The Swindlers' and 'Confidential Assignment' until September 18.

The on-screen couple often acclaimed 'BinJIn' has garnered a massive fanbase after the success of Crash Landing On You and fans have been rooting to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin together again.

