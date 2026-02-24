Left Menu

Ready to quit politics if my mistake is proven: O Panneerselvam

Noting that he has worked for the partys welfare for over 46 years while enduring all insults with patience, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday offered to quit politics if his mistakes were proven.

PTI | Theni(Tn) | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:50 IST
Ready to quit politics if my mistake is proven: O Panneerselvam
Noting that he has worked for the party's welfare for over 46 years while enduring ''all insults with patience'', expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday offered to quit politics if his mistakes were proven. Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former CM criticised the recent amendments to the party by-laws for the selection of the General Secretary, a framework established by party founder M G Ramachandran. Addressing reporters here, he said, ''When the Revolutionary Leader (M G Ramachandran) launched this party and codified these rules in writing, who are you to change it? I have raised this question and the matter is now in the Court.'' Recalling that he was instructed by the AIADMK leadership not to use the party flag or wear the party dhoti, Panneerselvam said, ''I have been a legislator. I have been a CM. I have also been a coordinator of the party. What mistake did I commit? Have I ever raised a hand against a worker? If you can simply tell me what mistake I have made, I will leave politics.''

