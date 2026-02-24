Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Ukraine conflict has evolved into a much wider confrontation with the West

The ​Kremlin said on Tuesday that ​Western countries' decision to ‌intervene in ​the conflict in Ukraine meant it had become a much wider confrontation with nations ‌that Russia believed want to crush it. Speaking exactly four years after tens of thousands of Russian troops entered Ukraine on President ‌Vladimir Putin's orders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the fighting continued, but ‌that Moscow remained open to achieving its aims through political and diplomatic means.

Speaking exactly four years after tens of thousands of Russian troops entered Ukraine on President ‌Vladimir Putin's orders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the fighting continued, but ‌that Moscow remained open to achieving its aims through political and diplomatic means. "Following the direct intervention in this conflict by Western European countries and the ⁠United ​States, the ⁠special military operation de facto turned into a much larger confrontation between Russia and ⁠Western countries, which had and continue to harbour the goal of destroying ​our country," said Peskov.

Asked whether Moscow believed the conflict could ⁠be resolved through talks, Peskov said: "We are continuing our efforts to achieve peace, ⁠our ​position is very clear and consistent. Now everything depends on the actions of the Kyiv regime." Peskov said he could not ⁠say when and where the next round of negotiations with Ukraine would ⁠take place ⁠as they had yet to be finalised.

"We truly hope that this work will continue," he said.

