Lee Isaac Chung to direct live-action 'Your Name'

Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind Sundance winner “Minari”, is set to take on the directing duties of Paramount's live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime film “Your Name”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will rewrite the screenplay, with prior drafts being penned by Emily V Gordon and “Arrival” screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

JJ Abrams will produce the project via his Bad Robot Productions along with Lindsey Weber. Producer of the 2016 original, Genki Kawamura, will also back the live-action version.

“Your Name”, a sci-fi-infused love story, revolves around a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies. They also find out that they are separated by time as well as by space, and when a disaster threatens one of their towns, they figure out a way to meet and stop it from happening. Chung won the grand jury and audience awards at Sundance Film Festival in January this year for his family dramedy “Minari”. He wrote and directed the film for Plan B and A24.