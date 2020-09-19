Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Isaac Chung to direct live-action 'Your Name'

Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind Sundance winner “Minari”, is set to take on the directing duties of Paramount's live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime film “Your Name”. Producer of the 2016 original, Genki Kawamura, will also back the live-action version. “Your Name”, a sci-fi-infused love story, revolves around a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:22 IST
Lee Isaac Chung to direct live-action 'Your Name'

Lee Isaac Chung, the filmmaker behind Sundance winner “Minari”, is set to take on the directing duties of Paramount's live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese anime film “Your Name”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will rewrite the screenplay, with prior drafts being penned by Emily V Gordon and “Arrival” screenwriter Eric Heisserer.

JJ Abrams will produce the project via his Bad Robot Productions along with Lindsey Weber. Producer of the 2016 original, Genki Kawamura, will also back the live-action version.

“Your Name”, a sci-fi-infused love story, revolves around a teenage boy and girl from different parts of Japan who discover they can swap bodies. They also find out that they are separated by time as well as by space, and when a disaster threatens one of their towns, they figure out a way to meet and stop it from happening. Chung won the grand jury and audience awards at Sundance Film Festival in January this year for his family dramedy “Minari”. He wrote and directed the film for Plan B and A24.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Festive season to provide temporary relief for auto makers: Ind-Ra

The festive season demand for automobiles is expected to provide some relief to the industry over the next two-to-three months, India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has said. But the relief could be temporary. Any additional measures by the go...

Expertise of WHO chief scientist to be sought: Puducherry CM

Jolted by the two percent COVID-19 fatality rate here, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government would consult the World Health Organisation WHO for steps to reduce the rate. Addressing reporters here, the Ch...

Body of soldier with bullet injury found in camp, suicide suspected

The body of an Army personnel with a bullet injury on the head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu with police suspecting that he ended his own life with his service rifle. Havaldar Harvinder Singh 36, a resident of Punjab, was f...

Ministers, MPs getting tested for COVID on regular basis after two MPs attending parliament tested positive; BJP's not to have parliamentary party meet either

By Pragya Kaushika Every time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary board, headlines are made. Be it the Prime Ministers disappointment with the MPs or his emotional appeals to take central governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020