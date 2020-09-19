Left Menu
Development News Edition

Randeep Hooda shares hilarious 'Avengers' themed video

Piquing the interest of Marvel fans, actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday shared a hilarious video of some boys posing as the much-loved superheroes while the 'Avengers

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:34 IST
Randeep Hooda shares hilarious 'Avengers' themed video
Randeep Hooda (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Piquing the interest of Marvel fans, actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday shared a hilarious video of some boys posing as the much-loved superheroes while the 'Avengers: Infinity War' theme score played in the backdrop. The 'Highway' actor posted on Instagram a rib-tickling clip showcasing a group of six boys posing as Marvel superheroes with their armours. As the short clip starts, it shows a boy umping out as he holds a tire, while he holds it as the protective gear held by Captain America, following his lead comes to the other five boys posing as Spider-Man, Hawk-Eye, Antman, Wolverine and Thor. The clip shows the boys posing aside a pond which is located amid a lush green forest.

Hooda captioned the riotous clip with "two laughing and three clap emojis," and he tagged the Avengers filmmakers and his 'Extraction' co-star Chris Hemsworth. The 'Sarabjit' actor added,"@therussobrothers @joeyjoeyrusso @anthonyrusso @chrishemsworth @samhargrave @battlecat_stunts_inc @danielstevens1 @dargan_fire @outthayr @aricosta.22 @tsigel @ptnewall." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh views within 32 minutes of being posted.

Many of the fans also chimed into the comments section leaving laughing emoticons. Randeep Hooda has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, the actor expressed gratitude as he returned to work after months-long hiatus and begun dubbing for action-thriller 'Radhe.' The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...

Ethiopia charges prominent opposition figure with terrorism

Ethiopias most prominent opposition figure, Jawar Mohammed, and 23 other people have been charged with terrorism-related offenses, telecom fraud and other criminal activities, the attorney generals office announced Saturday. The office said...

Want to be known as actor, not hero, says Aparshakti Khurrana

Aparshakti Khurrana says he hopes that with his upcoming feature Helmet, his journey in Hindi cinema will take a turn for the better. Khurrana has carved a niche with his comic timing in character roles in movies like Dangal, Stree, Lukka C...

42 MoUs inked during lockdown; 3 new policies unveiled: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 19 PTI Tamil Nadu has signed 42 memoranda of understanding MOUs during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown while three policies in the information technology sector were launched on Saturday. The policies are on cyber security, bloc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020