'Absolute joy': Varun Dhawan shares adorable glimpse of father enjoying IPL
Sharing a clip featuring his father David Dhawan enjoying IPL match, actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted an adorable video in which the filmmaker can be seen enjoying amid the lockdown.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:49 IST
Sharing a clip featuring his father David Dhawan enjoying IPL match, actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted an adorable video in which the filmmaker can be seen enjoying amid the lockdown. The 'Judwaa 2' star posted on Instagram a video that showed the 'Partner' filmmaker cheering for the batsman as he watches the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Along with the clip, the 'Kalank' actor noted, "The absolute joy. This is the happiest he's been in the lockdown and it's only because of cricket #ipl #david dhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni." The sweet video garnered lots of love from the fans along with sweet comments.
One of the comments read, "So damn cute." While another one noted, "Cutest ." with two red heart emojis.
Of late, the 'Student Of The Year' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as he treated his fans to an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Mustafizur denied NOC by BCB after being approached by IPL franchises: Report
IPL 13 schedule will be released on Sunday: Brijesh Patel
Portland police made 'multiple arrests' overnight as city nears 100 days of protests
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians introduces NBA-style smart ring to fight COVID-19
Teachers' Day: Manushi Chhillar expresses gratitude to her school dance teacher imbibing discipline in her life