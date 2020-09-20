Left Menu
Blessed to have overcome coronavirus, says Malaika Arora

Expressing her gratitude towards healthcare workers, actor-host Malaika Arora on Sunday said she has overcome coronavirus with "minimum pain and discomfort".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:25 IST
Expressing her gratitude towards healthcare workers, actor-host Malaika Arora on Sunday said she has overcome coronavirus with "minimum pain and discomfort". The Bollywood diva, who announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on September 7, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers.

"M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic)," Arora, 46, wrote alongside her photograph. "A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support," she added.

Arora also urged people to stay safe and take care in these difficult times. Prior to her diagnosis, she was shooting for Sony TV's reality show "India's Best Dancer" on which she serves as a judge, that resumed after the government allowed film and TV production to commence as a part of the Unlock procedure.

The production of the show, which also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges, was put on hold earlier this month after some of the crew members tested positive for the virus..

