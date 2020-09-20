Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry friends support Anurag Kashyap against #MeToo allegation

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's friends from the film industry, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Tisca Chopra and Surveen Chawla, have come out in support of the director after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harrassment. Chopra, who featured alongside Kashyap and Chawla in the short film "Chhuri", said the filmmaker was one of the biggest supporters of talent, be it men or women.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:56 IST
Industry friends support Anurag Kashyap against #MeToo allegation

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's friends from the film industry, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Tisca Chopra and Surveen Chawla, have come out in support of the director after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harrassment. On Saturday, Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation Kashyap called "baseless". Ghosh, 30, tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker. Pannu, who collaborated with Kashyap on the 2018 romantic-drama "Manmarziyaan" , took to Instagram and wrote that the filmmaker was "the biggest feminist" she knew. "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create," the "Thappad" actor wrote. Sinha said the existence of the #MeToo movement is to amplify voices of harassed women and it should not be misused. "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia. It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women," Sinha tweeted, tagging Kashyap. Chawla, who worked with the filmmaker on his two-part Netflix series "Sacred Games" , said the allegation against the director reeked of "opportunism". "Let them creep. Let them crawl. You my friend, as always stand tall. These false flag bearers of feminism... Opportunism? They dont honour men like you. For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who you really are, and claims they make, that are just so bizzare." In a subsequent tweet, Chawla said Kashyap's legacy is stronger than the allegation.

"Your life, your work and the women you create with your craft...speak volumes about you. I have the privilege to know the real feminist in you, I take the honour my friend to stand for you! @anuragkashyap72," she added. Chopra, who featured alongside Kashyap and Chawla in the short film "Chhuri", said the filmmaker was one of the biggest supporters of talent, be it men or women. "To know my friend @anuragkashyap72 is to know generosity, honesty and decency at its core .. even a cursory look at his work reveals his worldview on women .. don't know a bigger supporter of talent, men or women," she tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, in a series of Twitter posts in Hindi, Kashyap dismissed the allegations, dubbing it an attempt to "silence" him. The 48-year-old director has been vocal against the criticism and vilification of Bollywood by celebrities and trolls online.

"Such a long time was taken to shut me up, never mind. (But) while shutting me up, you lied so much that you dragged other women also in it. Please maintain some dignity madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless," Kashyap tweeted. Post her revelation, Ghosh found support in National Commission for Women, with its chairperson Rekha Sharma assuring the actor that the NCW will take cognisance of the case..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020