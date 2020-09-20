Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Depressed' woman jumps to death in Noida, man hangs self in Gr Noida

A 50-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for depression, died after she allegedly jumped off a high-rise building in Noida, while a man allegedly hanged himself after a fight with his wife in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:46 IST
'Depressed' woman jumps to death in Noida, man hangs self in Gr Noida

A 50-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for depression, died after she allegedly jumped off a high-rise building in Noida, while a man allegedly hanged himself after a fight with his wife in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday. The woman lived in Jaypee Aman society in Noida's Sector-151, where the incident took place around 7.30 am. The floor she jumped from is yet to be confirmed, police said.

"She lived in a ground floor apartment with her husband, a retired Air Force official, and two children, aged 27 and 21. According to her family, she was under medication for depression since 2007, and had previously also attempted suicide,” an official from the local Knowledge Park police station told PTI. The official said police have not come across any eye-witnesses so far. Even footage from CCTV cameras has been of no help to ascertain the height of the fall, the official said.

“The over 15-floor building has occupants up till the seventh floor. Apparently, she may have gone to any floor above the seventh floor and jumped. A probe is on in the case,” the official said. Meanwhile, the body of a 40-year-old man, who was daily wager, was found hanging from a tree outside his rented house in Bishnoli village of Greater Noida.

“The man had a fight with his wife last night regarding his drinking (liquor) issues. Around 7 am, we were alerted that his body was found hanging from a neem tree in an empty plot opposite his house,” Station House Officer, Badalpur, Dharmendra Sharma said. The deceased, a native of Bihar, was father to four children, two girls, who are now married, and two boys, who are at home, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway in both the cases, police said..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020