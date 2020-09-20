Many big heroes did that to me also, says Kangana Ranaut after Payal Ghosh's sexual harassment allegations

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that many big heroes had done that to her too. The 'Queen' actor revealed that 'many big heroes' did exactly the same to her. She tweeted, "What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also: Suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himself on you."

"Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages. They expect a new hot young girl to make them happy every day. They do the same to young vulnerable men also. I have settled my scores my way. I don't need #MeToo but most girls do #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap," tweeted Ranaut. On Saturday, the 'Gangster' actor has come out in support of Payal Ghosh after she accused the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director of sexual harassment.

Following the tweet by Payal, Kangana came out in her support and tweeted. "Every voice matters #MeToo#ArrestAnuragKashyap." Responding to sexual assault allegations by Ghosh, Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they were "baseless". (ANI)