Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Schitt's Creek' sweeps awards for comedy series in self-styled 'PandEmmys'

"Schitt's Creek," a sleeper hit on the small Pop TV network about a wealthy family that is forced to live in a rundown motel, won best comedy series, while Canadian stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy took the lead comedy acting awards. "This is completely overwhelming" said Daniel Levy, Levy's son, who won for writing and directing as well as supporting actor.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 06:46 IST
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps awards for comedy series in self-styled 'PandEmmys'

Quirky feel-good show "Schitt's Creek" swept the early Emmy awards on Sunday in a live show where the coronavirus pandemic meant most celebrities took part from their homes and backyards. "Schitt's Creek," a sleeper hit on the small Pop TV network about a wealthy family that is forced to live in a rundown motel, won best comedy series, while Canadian stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy took the lead comedy acting awards.

"This is completely overwhelming" said Daniel Levy, Levy's son, who won for writing and directing as well as supporting actor. He accepted his awards from a restaurant in Ontario, Canada, where members of the "Schitt's Creek" cast and crew were gathered together, all wearing masks. Annie Murphy was named best supporting actress. The coronavirus pandemic meant no red carpet and no physical audience for the three-hour show, which was broadcast live on ABC. Instead, producers sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, scattered in 125 places around the world, who chose how and where they wanted to be seen.

"Hello, and welcome to the PandEmmys!," said Jimmy Kimmel, opening the show. "It seems frivolous and unnecessary to do this during a global pandemic," the comedian and late-night talk show host added.

"What's happening tonight is not important. It's not going to stop COVID. It's not going to put out the fires, but it's fun. And right now we need fun. ... This has been a miserable year. It's been a year of division, injustice (and) disease," he added. Not everyone was appearing remotely. Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross were among presenters who made it to the Emmys studio set in Los Angeles, keeping a safe distance.

The "Schitt's Creek" winners got their trophies delivered by a person dressed in a custom black-and-white hazmat suit, designed to look like a tuxedo. HBO's alternative reality show "Watchmen," infused with racial themes, is the favorite to take the best limited series later on Sunday, along with actress Regina King.

"I think it's 'Watchmen' all the way on Sunday," said Gerrad Hall, senior TV editor at Entertainment Weekly. "It was a monumental series from the writing, performing, directing and technical aspects." In drama, Netflix, which dominated nominations with a record 160 total nods, is hoping thriller "Ozark" will bring the streaming platform its first best drama series Emmy.

HBO's "Succession," the wickedly juicy saga of a fractious media family, may thwart "Ozark," despite not having been on the air since late 2019. One of the night's biggest cliffhangers looks to be between "Ozark" star Laura Linney and Jennifer Aniston ( "The Morning Show" ) for best drama actress, awards pundits say.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine and Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares cling to tight ranges as attention shifts to U.S. election, stimulus

Asian shares and most currencies held tight ranges on Monday, as investors awaited developments on U.S. fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines amid a resurgence of infections in Europe.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside J...

Trubisky fuels Bears in win over Giants; Barkley injured

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears held on for a 17-13 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney each caught a touchdown pass for Chicago 2-0, which has w...

'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' win big at virtual PandEmmys

Quirky feel-good show Schitts Creek and Watchmen swept the Emmy awards on Sunday in a live show where the coronavirus pandemic meant most celebrities took part from their sofas and backyards dressed in a variety of gowns, hoodies and sleepw...

Drought-hit Mexicans assert demands that water sharing with U.S. ends

Protesters gathered on Sunday in drought-hit northern Mexico in an attempt to retain control of a dam key to government efforts to diffuse tensions over a water sharing pact with the United States.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020