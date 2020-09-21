‘Schitt’s Creek’ wins all major comedy awards at Emmys 2020

Left Menu
The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke. “Schitt’s Creek” was nominated for 15 Emmys this year and the ceremony opened with seven straight wins for the show, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel and Annie Murphy.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:23 IST
Popular sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

“Schitt’s Creek” was nominated for 15 Emmys this year and the ceremony opened with seven straight wins for the show, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel and Annie Murphy. Daniel and Eugene also took home statues in the writing and directing categories, making it the first series to win all the top prizes in the section.

"Our show at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before,” said Daniel while accepting the outstanding comedy series trophy. He also urged people to register to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election.

"Go out and vote because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there,” the actor-writer said as he apologised for “making it political”. “Schitt's Creek” was nominated alongside “Insecure”, “Dead to Me”, “The Good Place”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, and “What We Do in the Shadows”. The series finished its six-season run earlier this year.

