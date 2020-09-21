Left Menu
Development News Edition

John Abraham’s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' locks Eid 2021 release

Zaveri said Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as "Satyameva Jayate 2" is a celebration of "action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism." "With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again, I can promise next year on May 12 we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences," the director said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 11:52 IST
John Abraham’s 'Satyameva Jayate 2' locks Eid 2021 release

Makers of John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" on Monday announced that the action-drama will release theatrically on May 12, 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Zaveri said Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as "Satyameva Jayate 2" is a celebration of "action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism." "With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again, I can promise next year on May 12 we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences," the director said in a statement. The film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow

Zaveri said the decision to change shooting location to Lucknow gave the team a chance to make it "more massy" with a larger canvas. "Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful," he added. Filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani said the success of "Satyameva Jayate" has encouraged them to make the sequel bigger and better. "The love shown by fans to the first installment in this franchise has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience, presenting John Abraham as never seen before. We are hopeful that prevailing circumstances will improve and pave the way for us to reach our audience in theatres once again." Kumar said with "Satyameva Jayate 2", the team is aware of the responsibility to deliver

“Milap has written a mind-blowing script which is massy, that will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audiences and John will don a never seen before look. We are coming to the theatres on Eid next year which makes it even more festive," Kumar added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Many states, UTs not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA tells RS

The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is untenable and cannot be published. Union Minister of...

Protesters occupy Swiss square demanding action on climate change

Up to 400 protesters occupied a square near the Swiss National Bank and parliament in Bern on Monday, as leaders of a group that has also targeted banks including Credit Suisse said they sought to highlight government inaction on climate ch...

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Bosnian central defender Enes Sipović

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovi for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday. The towering 66 feet defender joins the former ISL champions on a free...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip on worries about global recovery; eyes on U.S. fiscal stimulus

Asian shares slipped on Monday on fears the global economy may sputter for a while due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe, while fading hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes also weighed.The gloom spread to early European tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020