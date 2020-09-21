Left Menu
Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A Fox test positive for COVID-19, skip Emmys 2020 preshow

TV presenters Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A Fox, who were scheduled to co-host 2020 Emmy Awards preshow, pulled out from the live event after they tested positive for coronavirus.

21-09-2020
TV presenters Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A Fox, who were scheduled to co-host 2020 Emmy Awards preshow, pulled out from the live event after they tested positive for coronavirus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo were set to go live on channel E! from the "Red Carpet for the Emmys".

Rancic joined the network's coverage via video stream to reveal her diagnosis. "As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," she said.

She went on to say that because of "E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines," she learned she tested positive for the virus. "Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I travelled and possibly could have exposed other people," she added.

Rancic also revealed that her husband, entrepreneur Bill Rancic and son Duke Rancic also tested positive, but they're "all doing well and taking care of each other". Fox, in a statement released later on in the preshow, said she was giving this year's ceremony a miss as she had contracted COVID-19.

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other," she added. As Rancic and Fox were unable to headline the preshow, E! style correspondent Brad Goreski, E! News' "The Rundown" host Erin Lim, actor Laverne Cox and "Nightly" Pop co-host Nina Parker filled in for them.

The 72nd edition of Emmys award ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel..

