'Fabulous at any age': Malaika's birthday remark for Kareena Kapoor's 40th birthday

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday shared an adorable picture with her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to wish her on the 40th birthday. The 46-year-old diva posted a gorgeous snap on Instagram where she can be seen kissing the 'Jab We Met' star. Kareena looks glamorous in a cheetah print dress while Malaika looked stunning in a shimmery ensemble.

While Bebo gives credit to her experiences and decisions in life for shaping her for the person she is today by calling it a 'Big40', Malaika praised the 'Good Newwz' actor by saying that she is rather fabulous at any age. The two actors are believed to be very good friends, and the picture reflects the bonding that the two share. Earlier today, Kareena celebrated her special birthday along with her family at her home. Karishma Kapoor also took on Instagram with a throwback picture along with her, with the caption, 'Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline! Love you the most.' (ANI)