TV audience for Emmy awards sinks to new low

Viewership for awards shows has been dropping for years, and this year's Emmys telecast faced several challenges. The show was held without a red carpet or live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it faced competition from a close National Football League game and a National Basketball Association playoff contest.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The television audience for Sunday's Emmy awards dropped to a record low of 6.1 million viewers, according to data released by Walt Disney Co's ABC on Monday.

A year ago, roughly 6.9 million people watched the show on ABC. Viewership for awards shows has been dropping for years, and this year's Emmys telecast faced several challenges.

The show was held without a red carpet or live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it faced competition from a close National Football League game and a National Basketball Association playoff contest. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the telecast featured live reactions from nominees in their homes and at other locations around the world.

