Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva in drug case

The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:34 IST
Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva in drug case

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large. The police suspect that Aditya Alva is in India and is hiding to evade arrest.

They also fear that he may try to flee the country and accordingly all the airports in India have been alerted to arrest him, police sources said. "We have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva," an officer in the CCB told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division, which is simultaneously probing the case had summoned a few television and film artists besides sports personalities. However, no one has been arrested yet.

According to the ISD officials, notices have been served on 67 people. The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul.

They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers. The CCB has arrested 13 people in this connection while it is in lookout for at least seven more people.

Those arrested include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani realtor Rahul Thonse and RTO clerk B K Ravishankar..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Critic of Chinese leader sentenced to 18 years in graft case

The former chairman of a Chinese state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinpings handling of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Tuesday in a corruption case, the government announce...

Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought...

Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an act of homicide that can never be justified or tolerated.A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said le...

Report finds 'abundant' supply of illicit drugs in EU

Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now an abundant supply, the blocs drug monitoring agency said in a report published on Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020