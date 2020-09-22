Left Menu
Huma Qureshi comes out in support of Anurag Kashyap after #MeToo allegations

Actor Huma Qureshi on Tuesday issued a statement in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and demanded people to protect the sanctity of the #MeToo movement.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:29 IST
Huma Qureshi, and Anurag Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Huma Qureshi on Tuesday issued a statement in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and demanded people to protect the sanctity of the #MeToo movement. The 34-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' shared a detailed statement on Twitter. It read, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary."

The statement further read, "I chose not to comment till now because I don't believe in social media fights and media trials. I feel really angry at being dragged into this mess. I feel angry not just for myself but also every woman whose years of hard work and struggle get reduced to such baseless conjecture and allegations in their workplace. Please let's refrain from this narrative." Qureshi added that it is the responsibility of both men and women to carefully protect the sanctity of #MeToo movement.

On Saturday, Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)

