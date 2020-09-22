Left Menu
Film personalities express shock over Marathi veteran Ashalata Wabgaonkar's death

Prominent personalities from Hindi and Marathi cinema on Tuesday offered their heartfelt condolences over the death of veteran Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo said he can't fathom the passing away of a lovable person like Wabgaonkar, with whom he worked on many films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:16 IST
Prominent personalities from Hindi and Marathi cinema on Tuesday offered their heartfelt condolences over the death of veteran Marathi actor Ashalata Wabgaonkar.  Wabgaonkar, 79, died following a brief illness early Tuesday morning. She had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Satara since September 17. Actor Renuka Shahane said Wabgaonkar died after she contracted COVID-19.

"Today has been a frustrating day. Covid took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. She would always bless me and call me baby. May the soul rest of Ashalata Tai rest in peace. A heartfelt tribute," Shahane tweeted in Marathi. Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar said she shared a warm relationship with Wabgaonkar and is deeply saddened by her demise.  "I am very sad to hear the news of the very famous actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar ji's death. We honoured her with the Dinanath Pratishthan award. We had a very good relationship. May God grant her soul peace," Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter.  Shabana Azmi, who has worked with the late actor in 1980 film "Apne Paraye" , also mourned her death.  "Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with #Ashalataji in Basu Chatterjee’s #Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with. Condolences to the family. RIP," Azmi said.  Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo said he can't fathom the passing away of a lovable person like Wabgaonkar, with whom he worked on many films.  "Goshhh Ashalata Wabgaonkar who played my mother in film 'Maherchi Sadi' and many more is no more cannot believe it may she rest in peace such a nice lady and lovable person just can’t believe she is no more," he said.  "Sacred Games" star Rajshri Deshpande also offered her condolences.  Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat tweeted, "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace." Wabgaonkar acted in several Marathi and Hindi films, and Marathi plays in her career.  Some of her memorable performances in films include "Apne Paraye" , "Ankush", "Shaukeen" , "Namak Halal" in Hindi cinema, while "Umbartha" , "Vahinichi Maya" in Marathi, among others.

