Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Kimmel responds to low Emmys ratings: 'We set a record, let's just say that'

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on Monday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:59 IST
Jimmy Kimmel responds to low Emmys ratings: 'We set a record, let's just say that'
Jimmy Kimmel. Image Credit: ANI

American TV host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on Monday (local time). According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel joked during his monologue on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in his first episode back from a summer-long vacation said, "Well, I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They're saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest? Oh, all right. Well, we set a record, let's just say that."

The 2020 Emmys, which aired on ABC, pulled in 6.1 million viewers and a 1.2 rating for the 18-49 age demographic, per time-adjusted Nielsen numbers. It's the second consecutive year the show has had record-low ratings: Fox's 2019 show ultimately drew 7 million viewers and a 1.7 rating for 18-49s. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, instead of receiving a low rating, Kimmel called the show 'a lot of fun' and poked fun at some of the winners' video backgrounds.

He said, referring to the 'Succession' actor, who won in the drama category, "For instance, we learned the winner for best actor, Jeremy Strong, has been haunting a Sears portrait studio." Of 'Ozark's' Julia Garner, who won for supporting actress in a drama series, he said she "almost forget to thank her husband even though he was six inches away from her in a red silk bathrobe."

Zendaya, who accepted her best actress in a drama series prize for 'Euphoria' with a number of people behind her, prompted Kimmel to comment, "We learned that the only person social-distancing in Zendaya's house was Zendaya herself." The Hollywood Reported reporter Kimmel, who has previously hosted the Emmys as well as the Oscars, said the "weirdest" part about 2020's half-live, half-virtual ceremony was that "when it was over there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmys around, everybody's happy, everybody's celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like 'Well, I guess I'll go into my car and drive home.' It was nothing."

The 72nd annual Emmys aired on ABC at 5 pm PT on Sunday, September 20, and filmed both from Los Angeles' Staples Center and remotely. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Serbia's Vucic plays down hopes for quick political deal with Kosovo

Serbias President Aleksandar Vucic played down hopes on Tuesday that a U.S.-mediated agreement on economic cooperation with Kosovo could lead soon to a political deal with the former province.Political normalisation with Kosovo, which decla...

Special court sends six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists to four-day NIA custody

A special NIA court on Tuesday sent six alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists, who were recently arrested from West Bengal and Kerala, to four-day custody of the National Investigation Agency NIA. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh sent the six accused ...

Mendy having medical at Chelsea ahead of move from Rennes

Rennes goalkeeper douard Mendy was having a medical examination at Chelsea on Tuesday ahead of sealing a move to the English Premier League clubChelsea manager Frank Lampard said Mendy, who also plays for Senegal, will provide competition f...

Take action against those not complying with regulations on unsolicited communications: HC to TRAI

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked telecom regulator TRAI to start taking action in accordance with law against unregistered entities and those persons not complying with its regulations to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020