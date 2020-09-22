Hrithik Roshan helps fulfill a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer's dream

Megastar Hrithik Roshan recently came across a fundraiser for a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer who wanted to fulfil his dream and in the blink of an eye the actor reached out and helped him achieve his dream. Kamal Singh is a 20-year old ballet dancer and a son of an e-rickshaw driver from Vikaspuri, Delhi. He is also the first Indian dancer to get admission in the prestigious English National Ballet School of London, England. But due to the shortage of funds, he was unable to achieve his dream and turn it into reality.

Kamal's teacher Fernando Guilera took to Instagram and thanked Hrithik for his generous donation that brought him closer to achieving his goal. He shared a snapshot of the money that came in and wrote, "Thank you so much @hrithikroshan @hrxfilms for supporting my student @noddy_singh_official"

The 'War' actor left no stone unturned when it comes to supporting young talent and has always showered them with immense love and encouragement. Earlier this year, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor took to his social media handles and showered messages of appreciation and inspiration for dancer Yuvraj Singh and called him the "smoothest airwalker" he has seen. (ANI)