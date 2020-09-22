Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dia Mirza slams reports of consuming drugs, says will take legal action

Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday dismissed reports she is involved in consumption and procurement of drugs, a claim she said was being made with "mala fide intentions", adding she will pursue the legal route in the matter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 19:34 IST
Dia Mirza slams reports of consuming drugs, says will take legal action
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday dismissed reports she is involved in consumption and procurement of drugs, a claim she said was being made with "mala fide intentions", adding she will pursue the legal route in the matter. Mirza's name cropped up in reports after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and Dhurv Chitgopekar, CEO of a talent management agency, in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus.

Chitgopekar is the CEO of KWAN talent management agency while Prakash is employed with the agency, In a series of tweets, Mirza slammed "frivolous" reporting and said it can have damaging effects on her career. "I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. "Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," the "Sanju" actor wrote. The 38-year-old actor also said she has neither consumed nor procured any kind of drug.

Mirza said she will tackle the news reports, legally. "I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she added. During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MP farm loan waiver: Nath seeks apologies of CM, Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh governments confession in the Legislative Assembly that 26.95 lakh farmers were benefited from the previous Congress-led dispensations farm loan waiver scheme has exposed ...

16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Govt

Sixteen countries, including Nepal, Bhutan and Mauritius, provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V...

Urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning: Pollution control body to Pb, Hry

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority wrote to Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, asking them to urgently implement measures to reduce stubble burning -- one of the major reasons behind high levels of air pollution in Delhi durin...

Soccer-Bale could extend Spurs stay beyond loan spell, says agent

Tottenham Hotspurs new loan signing Gareth Bale could extend his stay at the north London club beyond the season, the forwards agent said on Tuesday as the Welshman looks to end his spell with Real Madrid. Bale returned to Spurs after seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020