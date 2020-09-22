Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Trust charity records Indian colonial links with UK's historic homes

"This report is the fullest account to date of the links between places now in the care of the National Trust and colonialism and historic slavery,” she notes. The study looks at the immense impact that the economic, social and political influence of East India Company (EIC) employees, referred to as “nabobs”, and their families had on the British country house.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:59 IST
National Trust charity records Indian colonial links with UK's historic homes
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

From the merchants and employees of the East India Company who invested their colonial earnings from India in sprawling country homes to slave traders who bought up large properties in Britain, the UK's National Trust charity has documented all such connections that 93 historic properties in its care have with colonialism and historic slavery. In an interim report released this month, the Trust also documents the way that significant buildings now under its purview are linked to the abolition of slavery and campaigns against colonial oppression, as also a connection between colonial wealth which gave rise to areas in Britain referred to as "English Hindoostan". "A significant number of the places in our care have links to the colonisation of different parts of the world, and some to historic slavery," said Dr Tarnya Cooper, Curatorial and Collections Director of the Trust.

"Colonialism and slavery were central to the national economy from the 17th to the 19th centuries. Around a third of the places now in our care have direct connections to wider colonial histories, often in a way that's reflected in collections, materials and records that are visible at those places," she said. "This report is the fullest account to date of the links between places now in the care of the National Trust and colonialism and historic slavery," she notes.

The study looks at the immense impact that the economic, social and political influence of East India Company (EIC) employees, referred to as "nabobs", and their families had on the British country house. It also reflects on their impact on politics and society more broadly from 1757, when Robert Clive effectively conquered much of India, up to the Great Rebellion of 1857 – known as the First War of India's Independence, which marked the end of the company's rule in India and the beginning of the British Raj. "Company men such as Robert Clive, who had effectively subjugated much of the Indian subcontinent in the name of the EIC, invested in land and property, much to the consternation of the landed gentry," notes the report.

"EIC employees and their families and servants who had lived overseas might, it was feared, have adopted 'foreign' or 'exotic' traits and customs," it reads. Nevertheless, in spite of the mistrust of EIC money, many individuals and families who had returned to Britain having served the company in India, acquired numerous country house estates, particularly in the counties surrounding London, such as Berkshire, Hertfordshire and Essex. "Berkshire had so many EIC residents that it became known at the time as 'English Hindoostan'," according to the report.

It also draws a distinction made in Britain between wealth from the sugar plantations in the West Indies and the portable wealth the "nabobs" brought back from India, which was seen as "alien" for having no land ownership origins. "These histories are sometimes very painful and difficult to consider. They make us question our assumptions about the past, and yet they can also deepen and enrich our understanding of our economic status, our remarkable built heritage and the art, objects, places and spaces we have today and look after for future generations," said John Orna-Ornstein, Director of Culture and Engagement for the National Trust.

The heritage charity, which is also a membership organisation that maintains historic properties to facilitate public access to them through tours and exhibitions, said the project is part of its effort to provide inclusive and honest histories about places and collections. It says the report will provide the basis for a broader approach, to help contextualise the history of the places in its care.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...

Samson, Smith guide Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith smashed quickfire half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 216 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi J...

Bring bills for population control, uniform civil code: BJP MP in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to save the country. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020