Eight undertrials escape from temporary prison in Haridwar

Eight undertrials escape from temporary prison in HaridwarPTI | Haridwar | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:24 IST
Eight undertrial prisoners escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad here on Tuesday, sending policemen into a tizzy.
Following their escape, vigilance on the borders of Haridwar district has been stepped up, SP (City) Kamlesh Upadhyay said.
Prisoners are kept in the temporary jail at Roshanabad for nearly a week in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, she said. After the jail administration informed police about the escape of the eight undertrials, every nook and corner is being checked, she said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haridwar district
- COVID