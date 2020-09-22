Eight undertrials escape from temporary prison in Haridwar

Eight undertrial prisoners escaped from a temporary prison at Roshanabad here on Tuesday, sending policemen into a tizzy.

Following their escape, vigilance on the borders of Haridwar district has been stepped up, SP (City) Kamlesh Upadhyay said.

Prisoners are kept in the temporary jail at Roshanabad for nearly a week in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, she said. After the jail administration informed police about the escape of the eight undertrials, every nook and corner is being checked, she said.