The Netflix film, which will be produced by veteran filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, is based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper will be directing, starring in and producing the movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:46 IST
Carey Mulligan joins Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British actor Carey Mulligan will be starring opposite Bradley Cooper in his next directorial "Maestro". The Netflix film, which will be produced by veteran filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, is based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper will be directing, starring in, and producing the movie. He has also penned the film's script in collaboration with Josh Singer, the Academy Award-winning scribe of "Spotlight". According to Deadline, Mulligan has been cast as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the legendary composer/conductor. "Maestro" will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein's life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film "West Side Story" . The movie portrays a love story between Leonard and Felicia from when they met in 1946 and through a 25-year marriage and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Cooper said he had been following Mulligan's career since her days in live theatre in the UK and is excited to work with her on the film. "I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her on stage many years ago and I haven't missed a performance of hers since. I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey," the said.

"Maestro" is expected to start production early next year. Mulligan will next be seen in "Promising Young Woman". She will also star opposite Ralph Fiennes in Netflix feature "The Dig".

