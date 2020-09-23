Left Menu
Ron Howard to helm biopic of Chinese pianist Lang Lang

This movie, thanks to Ron Howard’s vision, will inspire young people around the world to follow their dreams and never forget they are one in a million," the pianist said. Meanwhile, filmmaker Lulu Wang of "The Farewell" fame questioned Howard's decision to helm the movie about a Chinese personality, wondering whether he has the cultural context needed for the project.

Filmmaker Ron Howard will be directing a biographical drama film about renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang. The film is based on the memoir "Journey of a Thousand Miles" by Lang and David Ritz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Howard, a two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, will also produce the movie in collaboration with Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, and Stuart Ford. "Journey of a Thousand Miles" traces Lang Lang's extraordinary life story, from his childhood in the provincial city of Shenyang in Northern China to the peak of the global classic music industry. Along the way, Lang's family sacrificed almost everything to help their talented son succeed.  Michelle Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney are adapting the film's screenplay from the memoir.

"Lang Lang’s story is one of determination, passion, sacrifice, and finding the inner strength to beat the odds. This film is a bridge between two cultures that share universal truths about the gauntlets we face in the pursuit of greatness," Howard and Grazer said. "Kieran and Michele are the ideal storytellers to help bring this story to audiences around the world," they added.

Lang, 38, will be executive producing the project alongside Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Michele Anthony and David Blackman. "Dream big, work hard and always believe in yourself. This movie, thanks to Ron Howard’s vision, will inspire young people around the world to follow their dreams and never forget they are one in a million," the pianist said.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Lulu Wang of "The Farewell" fame questioned Howard's decision to helm the movie about a Chinese personality, wondering whether he has the cultural context needed for the project. "As a classically-trained pianist born in China, I believe it's impossible to tell Lang Lang's story without an intimate understanding of Chinese culture + the impact of the Cultural Revolution on artists & intellectuals + the effects of Western imperialism. Just saying," Wang wrote in a thread on Twitter.

The Chinese-born filmmaker, however, made it clear that she has no intention of directing the movie. "I just don't think these are the artists to grapple w/ the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing," she added.

Referring to criticism of Disney’s recent remake of "Mulan" , Wang said, "Have we learned NOTHING from 'Mulan'? I haven’t said anything because yes representation and many people I love are involved, but I just have to. Just HAVE to. Because 2020 man… and I’m f***ing exhausted." PTI RB BK BK.

