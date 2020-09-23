Left Menu
Sharon Osbourne quarantining after granddaughter tests positive for COVID-19

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her son Jack Osbourne's 3-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:56 IST
Sharon Osbourne quarantining after granddaughter tests positive for COVID-19
Sharon Osbourne (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her son Jack Osbourne's 3-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus. According to Page Six, the 67-year-old TV star Osbourne confirmed the same over Skype during the season premiere of 'The Talk' on Monday (local time). She said, "I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID."

Osbourne confirmed that her granddaughter Minnie is doing "OK" and no one else in the family has tested positive. As Page Six reported, she said that the tot contracted the illness "from somebody who works for my son and it just goes to show you, she's three years of age, that children can get COVID."

Osbourne herself has tested negative so far but still has one week left of quarantining until she can go out again. "I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe," she said.

Jack shares Minnie and two other daughters, 8-year-old Pearl, and 5-year-old Andy Rose with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He is currently dating Aree Gearhart, who joined the Osbourne family on vacation in August.

