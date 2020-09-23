Left Menu
Kelly Clarkson addresses divorce, says she 'didn't see' it coming

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson addressed her divorce with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock during her first in-studio taping since March.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST
Kelly Clarkson addresses divorce, says she 'didn't see' it coming
Kelly Clarkson (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson addressed her divorce with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock during her first in-studio taping since March. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old 'Stronger' singer got candid about her emotions before telling her fans that she was going to scale back talking about her divorce in the future so that she can protect her kids.

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children: 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander. Her ex also has two older kids from a previous marriage. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host told her virtual audience, "As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life."

'The Voice' coach continued: "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard -- it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts." "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first," she declared.

The 'Because of you' singer then answered "yes" when it came to the question she said everyone's been asking, "Are you ok?" The talk show host said she's turned to music and is focused on her next album as a means of therapy.

Clarkson also announced this week on her show will be dedicated to music and will feature "surprise" musical guests. In June, the 'Piece By Piece' singer filed for divorce, according to court documents first obtained by The Blast.

As Fox News reported, the songstress has cited "irreconcilable differences" as a cause for the divorce. Meanwhile, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is also reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

The divorce has yet to be finalised. (ANI)

