Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:03 IST
The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. Image Credit: Facebook / Rick and Morty

When is Rick and Morty Season 5 be released? Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the fifth season. The series has significant fan base across the world with many predicting that the team already commenced working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's premiere in November last year.

The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. "We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

Rick and Morty Season 5 was confirmed in May this year. But it is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since Season 4 dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons. However, it seems fans need to wait longer this time than previous seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait for a long time than previously expected.

Currently, there is no official update on Rick and Morty Season 5's release date. However, the beautiful news is that the series was nominated in this year's Emmy Awards and during the ceremony, Adult Swim released a new clip which featured Rick and Morty, the protagonists. This is the first appearance of this globally-acclaimed characters since the previous season concluded. The clip shows the pair attending the Emmy Awards from their residence wearing mask during the time of global Covid-19 pandemic. The effort is to send an alarming message to the series' global viewers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The grandpa Rick revealed what he has been doing at his home when the world is badly combating against the deadly virus. He said that his routine includes sanitizing the groceries and Morty questioned him why he was not able to get rid of coronavirus yet. Fans really liked and extolled the video seeing Rick and Morty again after a long time.

We currently don't have any plot details for Rick and Morty Season 5. However, it was reported that the Interdimensional Cable would make a return in the fifth season, and there's the question of Evil Morty to consider too.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

