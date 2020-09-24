Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saiee Manjerekar boards bilingual film 'Major'

The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination of what happened in reality; and the pressure lies in showing it in a feature film style rather than a documentary style," Kiran said. Major Unnikrishnan had lost his life while battling the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:19 IST
Saiee Manjerekar boards bilingual film 'Major'

"Dabangg 3" star Saiee Manjerekar is set to feature in upcoming bilingual production "Major", based on the life of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindu, the film stars Telugu actor Adivi Sesh as Major Unnikrishnan with "Made in Heaven" star Sobhita Dhulipala playing a pivotal role. The project is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Manjrekar, who made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in 2019's "Dabangg 3", said she is excited to come aboard the project. "For me, what matters is the script and the impact the character has in the overall narrative. Once you deep dive in the dissection of the character, there are so many beautiful emotions that as an actress I can explore. "This is what I saw in the script of Major which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said a ‘yes’ to it," the actor said in a statement. The team has already started shooting for the film and Manjrekar will join them next month in Hyderabad.  "Goodachari" fame director Sashi Kiran will be helming the film and he said the challenge is to stay authentic with their storyline.  "None of us were present when the incident happened. All we know is what was in the news that time. The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination of what happened in reality; and the pressure lies in showing it in a feature film style rather than a documentary style," Kiran said.

Major Unnikrishnan had lost his life while battling the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai in 2008. He was leading a team of NSG commandos to flush out terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai when he was fatally wounded. He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, on January 26, 2009.

"Major" is scheduled to be released in 2021..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean official, burned body, Seoul says

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing earlier this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, South Koreas military ...

Will declare class 12 compartment results by October 10, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10. The University Grants Commission UGC said that its admission process w...

Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chie...

SC dismisses PIL, with cost, on prevention of suicides in IITs

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed with cost a PIL on prevention of suicides in the various Indian Institute of Technology IIT across the country.A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman dismissed the plea terming it utterly frivol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020