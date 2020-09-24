Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged summons, says NCB

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked some 'A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to "join the probe", an official said on Wednesday. The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:46 IST
Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged summons, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said actor Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons sent to her to join the probe being conducted by the agency into an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Earlier in the day, the actor in her official statement said she has "not received the alleged summons either at Mumbai or Hyderabad so far".

NCB officials, however, said the actor was contacted through various platforms, including a phone number which is available with the agency. "She has acknowledged the summons," a senior NCB official said.

She will join the probe soon, he added. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked some 'A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry, to "join the probe", an official said on Wednesday.

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, for questioning. Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rajput's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested in the case.

On Thursday morning, fashion designer Simone Khambata, who was summoned by the NCB to join the probe, reached the agency's guest house in south Mumbai around 9.30 am, an official said. Her name cropped up in the questioning of some persons during the probe in the matter, he said.

Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi also appeared before the NCB probe team on Thursday, the official said. Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

The agency has so far registered two cases, one pertaining to drugs angle related to Rajput's death case and the other in connection with the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, a senior official said, adding that "both the cases have common linkages". Actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned in connection with both the cases, he said.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...

Official: Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid crisis

A top member of Polands conservative ruling party says party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in par...

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India IFFI which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Press Information Bureau PIB confirmed the news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020