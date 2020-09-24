When Love Alarm Season 2’s production will start? What we know so far

Is Love Alarm going to have Season 2? The remarkable success of Season 1 has already paved the way to the making of second season. The series was a commercial success, ranking as one of Netflix's top releases in 2019.

Fans of South Korean web series are happy as Love Alarm Season 2 was already renewed in October 2020. The series has a full scope for another season, which is not common for other South Korean web series as majority of the series are made only for one season.

Fans need not to worry as Love Alarm was already renewed for Season 2. However, the production for Love Alarm Season 2 is badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the eight season.

According to some reports, the creators are not in a hurry to commence the filming of Love Alarm Season 2 as the world is badly combating against the deadly virus. However, as the situation in South Korea seems to be under control, they may get a greenlight sooner than later. According to some sources, the production has been pushed to 2021.

The plot for Love Alarm Season 2 will focus on mainly the three characters - Kim Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun), Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) and Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys.

You can watch Love Alarm on the OTT, streaming giant Netflix with a basic subscription package. The drama was first streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year. The series revolves around the story of a disruptive technology that enables users to discover love through an application that notifies whether someone within the vicinity of a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean drama TV series.

