Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare here, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:56 IST
Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare here, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday. The late musician's son SP Charan told the reporters that his 74-year-old father breathed his last at 1:04 pm today.

Charan also extended gratitude to those who had been praying for the recovery of the musician. The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Scores of celebrities and fans of the vocalist have been praying for his swift recovery since he was admitted to the hospital in August. (ANI)

