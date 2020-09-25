Left Menu
Cobra Kai Season 3: Will Ralph Macchio, William Zabka return? What more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:13 IST
Fans want to know if any other celebrities from the classic movie will jump into Cobra Kai Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Fans and martial arts enthusiasts are excited, as Cobra Kai Season will be back on screen soon. They are curious to know if any other celebrities from the classic movie will jump into the sequel series. Read further to know more on it.

Will Ralph Macchio return in Cobra Kai Season 3? Ralph Macchio recently confirmed that he did indeed return to Okinawa to shoot portions of Cobra Kai Season 3. According to Ralph Macchio, his character Daniel LaRusso and the series lovers should be prepared to learn a secret or two.

"I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai Season 3, which I cannot talk too much about. But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot," Ralph Macchio said, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Fans want to know if any other celebrities from the classic movie will jump into Cobra Kai Season 3. Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Thomas Ian Griffith and Robyn Lively appear via archive footage from the film series as Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills, Terry Silver and Jessica Andrews, respectively. Elisabeth Shue is expected to appear in Cobra Kai Season 3.

"I have seen it and I feel that it's really well done. I'm thinking about it. Yes, Ali with an I may live once again," Elisabeth Shue said. If Elisabeth Shue returns in Cobra Kai Season 3, she will be returning at the peak of the show's popularity.

Many hints have been provided in the last couple of weeks on Cobra Kai Season 3. The recent trailer for the third season shows a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

The Karate Kid actor, William Zabka, who plays the role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai didn't provide any concrete answer. He said to ComicBook.com that the moment where Johnny throws his phone in his ocean, only to have it resurface with a friend request from old Karate Kid flame Ali (Elizabeth Shue), isn't clear cut, Games Radar noted.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it will be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

