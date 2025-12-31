Left Menu

Jon Kyl Bids Farewell to Public Life Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl, 83, announced his withdrawal from public life due to a dementia diagnosis. Kyl, an influential figure in Arizona's water policy and a key player in the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaves behind a legacy of public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phoenix | Updated: 31-12-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 07:43 IST
In a poignant announcement on Tuesday, former Republican U.S. Senator Jon Kyl of Arizona revealed his decision to withdraw from public life following a dementia diagnosis. Kyl, 83, served Arizona for nearly three decades in both chambers of Congress, spending a significant portion of his career in the Senate, including a term as minority whip.

Expressing gratitude for his family's unwavering support, Kyl noted his fortune despite the challenging diagnosis. He stepped down from the Senate in 2013 and subsequently joined the lobbying firm Covington and Burling. In a brief return to politics, he filled the vacancy left by the late Sen. John McCain in 2018, appointed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

Kyl's expertise, particularly in water policy, has greatly impacted Arizona. According to Sarah Porter of Arizona State University, he was instrumental in tribal water rights settlements and the state's water regulations. Additionally, he played a notable role in securing the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

