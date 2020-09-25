Mamata mourns the death of S P Balasubrahmanyam

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday mourned the death of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and extended condolences to his family and millions of fans. Describing Balasubrahmanyam as "a true legend of music", she said that his golden voice will be remembered generation after generation.

"Grieved to hear of the passing of a true legend of music, S P Balasubrahmanyam. His golden voice will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family, many admirers and colleagues in the music industry," Banerjee tweeted. Balasubrahmanyam also known as SPB, battling novel coronavirus since last month, passed away on Friday morning.

He was 74..