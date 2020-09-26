Djimon Hounsou joins cast of Tony Kaye’s ‘African History Y’

Beninese–American actor Djimon Hounsou has boarded the cast of filmmaker Tony Kaye’s next directorial venture “African History Y”. According to Deadline, the film is said to be a “story of tragedy and redemption".

"American History X" helmer Kaye is co-writing the film with Charles Chanchori and Jason Corder. "Djimon and I met just after I did ‘American History X’. It was a cathartic meeting, and I knew immediately that he was an actor that I had to work with. The material had to be right, and thank God, now we have a project to work together on. The colour cameras inside my head are ready to go to work in Africa,” the director said.

Plot details of the movie are being kept under the wraps. DeForrest Taylor, Marc Le Chat, Kaye and Raymond J Markovich are producing the project.

"'African History Y’ could not have come at a better time as I explore bringing more extraordinary African stories to the world. I’m excited to be working with Tony, and it’s somewhat pre-ordained that he and I have come full circle to work with each other," Hounsou said about joining the film..