Djimon Hounsou joins cast of Tony Kaye’s ‘African History Y’
Beninese–American actor Djimon Hounsou has boarded the cast of filmmaker Tony Kaye’s next directorial venture “African History Y”. I’m excited to be working with Tony, and it’s somewhat pre-ordained that he and I have come full circle to work with each other," Hounsou said about joining the film..PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:25 IST
Beninese–American actor Djimon Hounsou has boarded the cast of filmmaker Tony Kaye’s next directorial venture “African History Y”. According to Deadline, the film is said to be a “story of tragedy and redemption".
"American History X" helmer Kaye is co-writing the film with Charles Chanchori and Jason Corder. "Djimon and I met just after I did ‘American History X’. It was a cathartic meeting, and I knew immediately that he was an actor that I had to work with. The material had to be right, and thank God, now we have a project to work together on. The colour cameras inside my head are ready to go to work in Africa,” the director said.
Plot details of the movie are being kept under the wraps. DeForrest Taylor, Marc Le Chat, Kaye and Raymond J Markovich are producing the project.
"'African History Y’ could not have come at a better time as I explore bringing more extraordinary African stories to the world. I’m excited to be working with Tony, and it’s somewhat pre-ordained that he and I have come full circle to work with each other," Hounsou said about joining the film..
ALSO READ
Ethiopians mark the start of a new year after 'God's wrath'
Idol of hindu deity in Andhra's East Godavari desecrated
Very heavy to extremely heavy rain in East, West Godavari district in last 24 hours: CWC
Fire destroys 5 godowns in Bhiwandi, no report of injuries
Illegal liquor seized from godown in Ambala