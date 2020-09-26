Drugs case: Actor Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office here on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. She arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon. The NCB probe team will record her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput's death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 12:23 IST
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office here on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. She arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around noon.
The NCB probe team will record her statement regarding the drugs case related to Rajput's death and Bollywood-drugs nexus as well, the official said. Shraddha's name cropped up during the interrogation of some persons, who were earlier summoned by the probe team, sources said.
Shraddha had worked with Rajput, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in Colaba around 9.50 am to record her statement.
ALSO READ
NGT refuses to quash Coastal Zone Management Plan for Sub-Urban Mumbai
'Mega Icons' S2 to follow lives of Ratan Tata, Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman and Kalpana Chawla
NCLAT asks NCLT Mumbai to decide afresh on PNB's insolvency plea against Mittal Corp
Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING
Mumbai court sends three accused in Bhima Koregaon case to NIA custody till Sept 19