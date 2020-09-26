Left Menu
Aldis Hodge in talks to play Hawkman in DC's movie 'Black Adam' alongside Dwayne Johnson

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this year's remake of 'The Invisible Man', is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in 'Black Adam'. The actor is likely to join New Line's action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antihero starring Dwayne Johnson.

Aldis Hodge (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Aldis Hodge, who appeared in this year's remake of 'The Invisible Man', is in final negotiations for the high-flying role of Hawkman in 'Black Adam'. The actor is likely to join New Line's action-adventure thriller featuring the DC Comics antihero starring Dwayne Johnson. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson in the upcoming Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise, is directing.

Longtime Johnson collaborator Beau Flynn is producing via FlynnPictureCo along with Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee FlynnPictureCo and will also serve as an executive producer. The story centres on the character who was first created as Shazam's archnemesis, back when that squinty-eyed hero was named Captain Marvel but evolved into a more layered individual.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an enticing factor for fans is the introduction in 'Black Adam' of the Justice Society of America, a multigenerational group that preceded the Justice League. Characters Atom Smasher (to be played by Noah Centineo), as well as Doctor Fate and Cyclone, who have yet to be cast, will figure into the story. Hawkman, who first appeared in 1940's Flash Comics No. 1, is one of a pair of lovers from Ancient Egypt destined to constantly be reincarnated throughout time and space, with many rebirths leading to emergence as a hawk-themed hero using both giant wings and an alien element called 'nth metal' which negates gravity and allows him to fly. In contemporary times, he's Carter Hall, an archaeologist turned adventurer who struggles with anger issues -- and his ability to control a mace.

Black Adam is due to begin production in late winter or spring of 2021. (ANI)

