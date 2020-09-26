Actor Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office to record statement
Actor Sara Ali Khan reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to record her statement in connection with a drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said. She reached the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate around 1 pm.
Her name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said. Sara was Rajput's co-star in the "Kedarnath" film.
Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
