Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB again
Soon after actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in south Mumbai on Saturday to record her statement in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her manager Karishma Prakash also arrived there for questioning, an official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 13:26 IST
Soon after actor Deepika Padukone reached the NCB guest house in south Mumbai on Saturday to record her statement in drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her manager Karishma Prakash also arrived there for questioning, an official said. On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had questioned Prakash for around seven hours, he said.
"Prakash reached the NCB guest house just before 11 am," he said, adding that Deepika had arrived there at 9.50 am. The NCB sources had earlier said that Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was.
Officials had said that the probe agency would confront Deepika and her manager to get more information. The NCB began the inquiry after a drug angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide.
Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.
