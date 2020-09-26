Toy Story 5 possibilities, release period revealed, what we know so far

Is Toy Story 5 happening in reality? The previous movie Toy Story 4 grossed for a worldwide total of USD 1.073 billion. The grossed USD 434 million in the US and Canada, and USD 639.4 million in other territories. These all remarkable successes in various parts ensure that Toy Story 5 can't be ignored at all.

Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the next movie. The good news is that actress Annie Potts hinted plenty of fans would be excited to view what the toys do now.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

One good news related to Toy Story 5 is a hint provided by Tim Allen. "Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. It seems they have been keeping the plan of making fifth movie for a long time.

There were 9 years between Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 films, a similar gap of 11 years between the second and third movies. This clearly indicates we will have to wait for few more years to get the announcement and almost a decade to see the premiering of Toy Story 5.

"Well, no-one is planning on it, but I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere two-and-a-half years from now someone has this kernel of an idea that could become it," Tom Hanks said to Ladbible.

Toy Story 5 does not have an official release date and confirmation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: Frozen 3 spoilers: Elsa to have more supernatural powers, how Honeymaren is linked with Elsa