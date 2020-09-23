Left Menu
Frozen 3 spoilers: Elsa to have more supernatural powers, how Honeymaren is linked with Elsa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:37 IST
Frozen 3 is going to have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

When Frozen 3 can be released? The development of Frozen 3 had been effected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for the third movie.

The creators truly require adequate time to work on Frozen 3. The first movie was released in 2013 while Frozen 2 premiered in November 2019. There was a gap of six years between the first and second movies. Thus, we believe the makers will need adequate time to work on Frozen 3 with an objective of making another history.

The plot for Frozen 3 will start where Frozen 2 ended. The imminent third movie is going to have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments because it will complete the Frozen trilogy, as previously stated by the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee.

What Frozen lovers can see in the third movie? Although the synopsis for Frozen 3 are yet to be revealed, still spoilers reveal that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie. Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

The previous movie ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra. Elsa will be having more supernatural powers. The plot will further have plenty of adventures with Anna and be back with the whole gang.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

