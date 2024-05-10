UP International Trade Show 2024 to Commence on September 25: Official Announcement

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced the schedule for its flagship International Trade Show (UP ITS) 2024, saying the five-day event will be held in Greater Noida from September 25.

UP ITS aims to bring together industry leaders, businesses, and professionals from various sectors on a global platform, the government said in a statement, highlighting its aim to become a USD 1 trillion economy in the next five years, as per a statement. With a diverse range of industries expected to be represented, including manufacturing, technology, agriculture, textiles, healthcare, tourism, the UP ITS provides a B2B and B2C platform for companies to showcase their products and services, network with potential partners and explore business opportunities in the region, it said. ''Last year, the UP government together with the India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida, had taken an initiative to organise the first edition of UP International Trade Show (UPITS). The second edition of the show is scheduled to be held from September 25-29, 2024 at the India Expo Centre and Mart,'' the government said.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Departments of Sports, Youth Affairs, MSME, Khadi & Village Industries, Handloom & Textile in UP government, on Friday visited the Expo Mart to review the preparation and the action plan for second edition.

''Uttar Pradesh is known less than a size of many small countries hence it is important that its potential as an economic powerhouse is projected on a global platform through UP ITS. It is an excellent opportunity for the participants to showcase Uttar Pradesh as an international sourcing hub,'' Kumar said.

''Moreover, we must establish it as a must-attend event for buyers. He also discussed many innovative ideas to expand the show such as inviting a partner states. He further emphasised on promotion of product ODOP (one district one product), GI tag, and other schemes,'' he said.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Expo Centre & Mart, said all suggestions will be worked upon to make UP ITS a grand success and to have an everlasting impact on the audience and establish it as an indigenous sourcing fair of international standard.

''UP ITS would feature a variety of business sectors, including MSME, Tourism and Hospitality, Health, Textiles, Agro and Food Processing, Start-Ups, GI tags from Uttar Pradesh, Toy Associations and Craft Clusters of Uttar Pradesh, Handloom and Textiles, Micro and Small Enterprise Cluster Development, ODOP, and many others,'' he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma proposed an extensive promotional campaign for UP ITS, aiming to surpass the attendance and success of previous edition.

''We are also planning to extend our promotional efforts to the Delhi region to attract a broader audience,'' Verma said.

